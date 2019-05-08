Catholic World News

At audience, Pope recalls visit to Bulgaria, North Macedonia

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his regular weekly public audience on May 8, Pope Francis spoke about the trip to Bulgaria and North Macedonia, from which he had just returned. He spoke about the evangelical witness of Sts. Cyril and Methodius and Mother Teresa, and said: “Today too there is a need for passionate and creative evangelizers.” The Pontiff also repeated his endorsement of North Macedonia’s bid for independence and membership in the European Union.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!