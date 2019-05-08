Catholic World News

Asia Bibi leaves Pakistan

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi is the Pakistani Christian woman who was jailed from 2009 to 2018 on an unsupported charge of blasphemy against Islam. Protests erupted across Pakistan after the nation’s high court voided her conviction. She has now found refuge in Canada, where she has been reunited with her family.

