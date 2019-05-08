Catholic World News

Philippine bishop urges voters to reject corrupt politicians

May 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Francisco De Leon of Antipolo said that politicians often buy the votes of the poorest people, who “are even willing to sell their votes for survival.”

