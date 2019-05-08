Catholic World News

Pope departs from North Macedonia, encourages priests to be tenderly attentive to those in need

May 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed priests and religious at the cathedral in Skopje (video) before departing from North Macedonia (video).

