German Catholic population will be halved by 2060, study predicts

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A study by the University of Freiburg predicts that the number of Germans who identify themselves as Catholics will be cut in half by 2060. The study notes that the decline will cause a sharp drop in receipts from the “church tax” which is added to the income tax of Germans who claim a religious affiliation.

