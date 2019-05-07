Catholic World News

In North Macedonia, Pope signals support for bid to join European Union

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During a May 7 stop in North Macedonia (a country known until recently simply as Macedonia), Pope Francis gave his implicit support for the nation’s bid to join the European Union, saying that North Macedonia’s status as a “crucible of cultures and ethnic and religious identities” was “highly significant for increased integration with the nations of Europe.” The Pontiff also paid tribute to the land’s most famous native, Mother Teresa.

