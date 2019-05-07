Catholic World News

In Asia, Church leaders voice alarm over press freedom’s decline

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: This report examines threats to freedom of the press in the Philippines, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

