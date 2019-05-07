Catholic World News

242 children receive first Holy Communion at papal Mass in Bulgaria

May 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, the second day of his apostolic journey to Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Pope Francis visited a refugee center in the Bulgarian capital city (Sofia) before flying to Rakovski, a town of 17,000, where he celebrated Mass (video, homily).

