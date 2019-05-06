Catholic World News

‘God calls, God surprises, God loves,’ Pope preaches at outdoor Mass in Bulgaria

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bulgaria has a small Catholic community of 68,000; the nation of 7.1 million (map) is 59% Eastern Orthodox and 3% Muslim. Pope Francis celebrated Mass in Prince Alexander of Battenberg Square, the largest square in the nation’s capital (video, missal).

