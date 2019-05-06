Catholic World News
Christ is risen and alive, Pope says outside Sofia’s Orthodox cathedral
May 06, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis delivered his Regina Caeli address outside Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, one of Europe’s largest churches (photograph).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
