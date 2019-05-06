Catholic World News

May 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis delivered his Regina Caeli address outside Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, one of Europe’s largest churches (photograph).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!