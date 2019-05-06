Catholic World News

Addressing Bulgarian Orthodox leaders, Pope speaks of ‘ecumenism of blood, of the poor, and of mission’

May 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Following his meeting with the patriarch and other leaders of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, Pope Francis prayed before the relics of Saints Cyril and Methodius, apostles of the Slavs (video).

