Catholic World News

Pope hails Bulgaria as ‘place of encounter,’ rues its declining population

May 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis began his three-day apostolic journey to Bulgaria and North Macedonia with his arrival in Sofia (video), a welcome ceremony (video), and an address to civil leaders (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!