Economy must be connected to ethics, Pope tells Italian foundation

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed members of the Guido Carli Foundation on May 3. The Pope paid tribute to Carli (1914–1993) as an “economist and statesman whose figure is marked by a strong sense of duty and persevering commitment for the good of the community.”

