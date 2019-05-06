Catholic World News

Mexican lay mystic beatified

May 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on ACI

CWN Editor's Note: Known as “Conchita,” Blessed Concepción Cabrera de Armida (1862-1937) was a wife, mother, and writer. She was beatified on May 4 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!