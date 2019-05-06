Catholic World News

Key officials named for Amazon synod

May 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology” is the theme of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place October 6-27. Pope Francis has named Brazilian Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, 84, as the synod’s relator general; the synod’s two special secretaries will be Bishop David Martínez De Aguirre Guinea (a Spanish missionary bishop in Peru) and Father Michael Czerny (undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development’s Section for Migrants and Refugees).

