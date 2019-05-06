Catholic World News

Swiss foreign minister meets with Pope

May 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Swiss Federal Dept. of Foreign Affairs

CWN Editor's Note: The meeting took place on May 4, two days before the swearing-in of new recruits for the Pontifical Swiss Guard. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs stated, “In their foreign policy, [Switzerland and the Holy See] have many points in common, especially in the areas of humanitarian aid and the promotion of peace, and in efforts to abolish the death penalty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

