Pope denounces economy aimed at unbridled growth

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis condemned a “voracious” economic model—“profit-oriented, short-sighted, and based on the misconception of unlimited economic growth—in a May 3 talk with participants in a conference on mining, organized by the dicastery for Integral Human Development. The Pope decried an “unbridled tendency of the economic system to convert the goods of nature into capital,” and called for “a circular model of production capable of preserving resources.”

