Papal message to Bulgaria precedes apostolic visit

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to the people of Bulgaria, in advance of his visit to that nation May 5-7. The Pontiff said that the trip will be “in the memory of Saint Pope John XXIII,” who was apostolic delegate to Bulgaria for nearly ten years.

