Attorney general investigating how LA archdiocese handled abuse complaints

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, has asked for information from the Los Angeles archdiocese related to the handling of sex-abuse complaints. The archdiocese has paid over $750 million in damages to sex-abuse victims. The attorney general’s probe may extend to other Catholic dioceses in California.

