Survey: US Muslims twice as likely as Catholics to describe their religion as important in their lives

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The American Muslim Poll 2019 has found that “Muslims are on par with Protestants in religious attendance—43% of Muslims and 49% of Protestants report attending a religious service once a week or more. In our survey, Muslims’ and Protestants’ religious attendance is greater than Jews’ (23%) and Catholics’ (27%), but less than that of white Evangelicals (64%). Uniquely among Muslims, religious service attendance does not differ by age ... [Muslims] surpass Catholics in the importance of religion in their lives (71% vs. 35% very important).”

