Church attacked by Maduro loyalists after Mass, Venezuelan bishop says
May 03, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Tensions in Venezuela are high as Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaidó vie for power.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
