Sri Lanka cardinal scraps plan to resume Sunday Masses

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After announcing that Sunday Masses would resume on May 5 following the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith cited “information from reliable sources abroad” about “possible new attacks [over] the weekend against a famous Catholic church and a school.”

