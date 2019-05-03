Catholic World News

Papal trip to Bulgaria, North Macedonia seen as opportunity for ‘big things in small packages’

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Bulgaria and North Macedonia on May 5-7. Bulgaria (map) has 7.1 million people, 59% of whom are Eastern Orthodox and 3% of whom are Muslim. North Macedonia (map), a nation of 2.1 million, is 65% Orthodox and 33% Muslim.

