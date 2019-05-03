Catholic World News

Pope Francis concerned about growing threat of ‘conflictual nationalism,’ nuclear war

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Decrying a “conflictual nationalism that raises walls, even racism or anti-Semitism,” Pope Francis said that “the way in which a nation welcomes migrants reveals its vision of human dignity and its relationship with humanity ... A state that arouses the nationalistic feelings of its own people against other nations or groups of people would fail in its mission.” The Pontiff made his remarks (Italian-language link) to members of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences as they considered the theme of “Nation, State, Nation-State.”

