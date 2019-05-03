Catholic World News

Bishops applaud Trump administration’s new conscience-protection regulations

May 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights announced “the final conscience rule that protects individuals and health care entities from discrimination on the basis of their exercise of conscience in HHS-funded programs.”

