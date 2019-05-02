Catholic World News

Georgia’s attorney general investigating clerical abuse charges

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chris Carr, the attorney general of Georgia, has revealed that he is conducting an in-depth investigation into the handling of sex-abuse charges in the state’s two Catholic dioceses. Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta—who will soon be moving to a new post heading the Archdiocese of Washington, DC—said that the dioceses are cooperating full with the investigation.

