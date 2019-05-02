Catholic World News

Abuse activists praise Argentina, press Pope on fight against clergy abuse

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Argentina is also the land of Pope Francis, and we thought it was important to bring forward certain requests to the Argentine government,” said the head of Italy’s largest organization of abuse survivors.

