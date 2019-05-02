Catholic World News

In Western European countries with church taxes, support for the tradition remains strong

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Sweden and most cantons of Switzerland have mandatory payment systems for registered church members,” the Pew Research Center notes. Spain and Portugal “have voluntary church fee systems; ... Italy, meanwhile, combines voluntary and mandatory elements.”

