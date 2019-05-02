Catholic World News

Bishops of Uruguay, Argentina mark Labor Day

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “May St Joseph, the humble workman of Nazareth, direct us toward Christ, support the sacrifice of those who do good, and intercede for those who have lost their job or who are not successful in finding a job,” Pope Francis tweeted on May 1, the feast of St. Joseph the Worker and (in many nations) Workers’ Day or Labor Day.

