Jewish scholar at Vanderbilt joins editorial staff of Vatican women’s magazine

May 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Among the new members of the editorial staff of the Vatican newspaper’s monthly women’s magazine is Amy-Jill Levine, professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies at Vanderbilt University’s Divinity School. She describes herself as a “Yankee Jewish feminist” who worships at an Orthodox synagogue, but who is “often quite unorthodox.” Her most recent work is Entering the Passion of Jesus: A Beginner’s Guide to Holy Week.

