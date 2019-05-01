Catholic World News

Buffalo priests removed from ministry following seminarian complaints

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “While seminarians described the conversation as ‘pornographic,’ and described lewd sexual references in a written report, other priests who attended the party told reporters they did not hear all of the salacious talk the seminarians claim to have heard,” according to the report.

