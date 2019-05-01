Catholic World News

In US, bishops engage in dialogue with Muslims, Pentecostals, Anglicans

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In the past several weeks, the National Catholic-Muslim Dialogue, the National Workshop on Christian Unity, and the Anglican-Roman Catholic Theological Consultation in the USA have taken place.

