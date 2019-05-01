Catholic World News

Abortions decline, IVF on the rise in Russia

May 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Interfax

CWN Editor's Note: “In 2018 the number of abortions dropped by 9.6%, i.e., almost by 60,000 cases, and by over 39% in seven years,” according to the brief report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!