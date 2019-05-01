Catholic World News

Bishops warn against scams targeting Filipino Catholics

May 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In one scam, criminals claimed they were raising funds for a bishop’s triple bypass surgery; in another, proceeds from the sale of “blessed” medals were allegedly supporting a cathedral renovation. “There are no such things as medals blessed by bishops, priests, or the Pope for sale,” Manila’s cathedral warned. “This is a sin called simony.”

