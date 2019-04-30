Catholic World News

Chinese police demolish crosses on Catholic church

April 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese police have pulled down the iron crosses that had adorned a Catholic church in Henan province. The AsiaNews service has a video of the demolition.

