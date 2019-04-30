Catholic World News

In open letter, scholars charge Pope with heresy

April 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an open letter, a group of 20 Catholic clerics and scholars have charged Pope Francis with heresy, and called upon the world’s bishops to take action to “free the Church from her present distress.” The lengthy letter argues that statements by Pope Francis, most notably in Amoris Laetitia, meet the canonical definition of heresy, and have created “one of the worst crises in the history of the Catholic Church.” The signatories include Father Aidan Nichols, Father John Hunwicke, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, and Dr. Richard Fitzgibbons.

