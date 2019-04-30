Catholic World News

Computer hackers steal $1.75 million from Ohio parish

April 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Computer criminals made off with $1.75 million from an Ohio parish, after they broke into the parish computer system, hacked into the email accounts of staff members, and sent fraudulent instructions for payments of amounts the parish owed to contractors.

