Communist authorities to evaluate priests in Chinese province

April 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The formal evaluation, conducted by the government’s Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, “focuses on loving the China Church, patriotism, morality, law obedience, upholding canon law, performance, and knowledge of theology and social services,” according to the report.

