Catholic World News

Hindu radical leader calls for the forced sterilization of India’s Christians and Muslims

April 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Deva Thakur is vice president of the Hindu Mahasabha party, which was founded in 1915 and holds no seats in the Indian parliament.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!