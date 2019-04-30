Catholic World News

Damascus archbishop: Syria reduced to misery by the war and the embargo

April 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Describing Syria as a “damaged paradise,” Archbishop Samir Nassar writes, “Eight years of war have destroyed an entire country and its peaceful people: unmerited destruction, 600,000 deaths, 12 million refugees and homeless exiles, a paralyzed economy, worthless money, and ever-rising inflation, all with a crushing embargo.”

