Catholic World News
Leading Mexican prelate: ‘We are going through a stage of crisis and great difficulty’
April 30, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rogelio Cabrera López of Monterrey, president of the Mexican Episcopal Conference, addressed his brother bishops on April 29.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
