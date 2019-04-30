Catholic World News

No Mass for Sri Lanka’s Catholics; no veils for Muslim women

April 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “Many across the nation knelt before their televisions as Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, delivered a homily before members of the clergy and the country’s leaders in a small chapel at his residence in the capital,” according to the report, which described the closing of all churches following the Easter bombings as “an extraordinary measure unheard of in the Church’s centuries on this island.”

