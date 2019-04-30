Catholic World News

Caritas asks Venezuelan government to allow humanitarian aid

April 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Maduro regime, which has refused to allow humanitarian aid into the country, has deepened its isolation by withdrawing from the 35-nation Organization of American States.

