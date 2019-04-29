Catholic World News

Indian archbishop asks apology for politician’s anti-Christian rhetoric

April 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore has asked for an apology from a leader of the ruling Hindu-nationalist BJP Party, who suggested that Christians in India are unpatriotic.

