Vatican says ‘alleged ideological neutrality’ threatens religious freedom

April 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The International Theological Commission has warned of a “soft totalitarianism” that threatens religious freedom in democratic countries. The Vatican body, in a message approved by Pope Francis, said that religious freedom is compromised by an “ideology of neutrality which, in fact, imposes the exclusion of religious expression from the public sphere.”

