Catholic World News

Jihadists attack Christians in Burkina Faso; 6 dead

April 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: At least six people were killed when Islamic militants attacked a Protestant church in Burkina Faso on April 28.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!