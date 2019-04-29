Catholic World News

$500,000 in aid from the Pope to assist migrants in Mexico

April 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “This amount will be distributed among 27 projects in 16 dioceses and among Mexican religious congregations that have asked for help in order to continue providing housing, food and basic necessities to these our brothers and sisters,” according to a statement from Peter’s Pence, which assists the Holy See and its works of charity.

