Catholic World News

‘Argentina’s Romero,’ 3 more casualties of ‘Dirty War’ beatified

April 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Enrique Angelelli, Fathers Carlos de Dios Murias and Gabriel Longueville, and Wenceslao Pedernera (a layman) were slain in 1976 and beatified as martyrs on April 28 in La Rioja, Argentina (video). Pope Francis said the following day, “These martyrs of the faith were persecuted for the cause of justice and evangelical charity. May their example and intercession support, in particular, all those who work for a more just and solidary society.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!