Pontifical academy examines ‘growing threat of nationalist revival’

April 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Nation, State, Nation-State” is the theme of the three-day conference, which takes place this week. “The world is facing today a growing threat of nationalist revival,” according to the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. “Our conference wants to understand ... why after World War II supranational institutions became increasingly powerful, and why in the last years there has been a backlash against internationalism and a resurgence of nationalism.”

