Catholic World News

Cardinal, 100 Roman priests visit Moscow

April 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the five-day visit is “Consolidating priestly brotherhood: knowledge and contact with Russian Orthodox spirituality.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!